New Delhi: There is a famous saying in Bengali, "Baro Mashe Tero Parbon" which means, in India, we celebrate 13 different festivals in 12 months. Indeed, India is a land of festivals where people celebrate every occasion with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm. Interestingly, the way of celebrating a festival also varies from one state to another.

In Deepavali, if everyone burst crackers and distributes sweets, the villagers of Gumatapura on Tamil Nadu and Karnataka border collect cow dung for a couple of days only to throw at each other. This pious ritual is being practiced for hundreds of years in Gumatapura now. The ritual of throwing cow dung at each other is held two days after the Deepavali festival.

For the celebration, a man-made of mud is placed on a donkey and is taken on a procession across the story. The villagers abuse the effigy on the donkey only to send a strong message that the people should not lie under any circumstance.

The process of throwing cow dung to each other starts once the villagers burn the effigies at the Eshwaraswamy temple nearby. They pass through prominent streets playing with dung that bring joy and also unity among villagers rising above the caste and creed.

According to the villagers, this festival has become a major attraction as many from all across the state come to watch it.