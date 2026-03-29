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No fish or eggs if BJP wins elections: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes big claim ahead of polls

‘No fish or eggs if BJP wins elections’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes big claim ahead of polls

Ahead of the elections, Mamata Banerjee alleged that a BJP victory could lead to restrictions on fish and eggs, sparking fresh political controversy.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal assembly elections: In a war of words ahead of the assembly elections in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a big statement regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition party in the state. Taking a big hit on the BJP, CM Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that people would be stopped from eating fish and other meat items if the BJP comes to power in the state. Here are all the details you need to know about what the West Bengal CM said on

“Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won’t be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided, they don’t believe in any religion,” the TMC supremo said at a rally in Purulia.

What West Bengal CM said on eating meat or eggs?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, “Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If BJP comes, you won’t be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided, they don’t believe in any religion… These people incite riots. They come to power by inciting riots, they come to power by killing people… The most attacks on tribals, attacks on women happen in BJP-ruled states… Our Bengali-speaking people are attacked in other states. We don’t oppress anyone…”

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#WATCH | Purulia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, “Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If BJP comes, you won’t be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided, they don’t believe in any religion… These people incite riots. They come to power by inciting riots,… pic.twitter.com/f66hMHmXvV — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2026

What Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Bengal polls?

In another statement, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee asserted that the BJP will lose power in the country in its attempt to destroy West Bengal. Addressing a poll rally in Raniganj, she announced that after winning the West Bengal assembly elections for the fourth consecutive time, she would bring all political parties along to “capture” Delhi.

“If the BJP comes to power in the state, they will use bulldozers and throw everyone out,” Banerjee claimed.

“By attempting to destroy Bengal, the BJP will lose power across the country,” the chief minister asserted at the rally in the mining town of Paschim Bardhaman district.

Accusing the Election Commission of working at the behest of the saffron party to delete voters’ names in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Banerjee said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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