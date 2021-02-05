New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmer protests, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that those in just one state are being misinformed and instigated as he countered the opposition claim that farmers across the country are agitated over the three new laws. Also Read - Keralites Are Apologising to Maria Sharapova After Sachin Tendulkar's Viral Tweet on Farmers' Protest

He said that the government’s offer to amend agri laws to assuage farmers’ sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and that none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna. His comments in Rajya Sabha referred to protests at the border points of the national capital being led by farmers from Punjab. Also Read - 'No Farmer, No Food' Along With Photo of Bhagat Singh Printed on Wedding Card in Haryana

The government, he said, is committed to welfare of farmers and to the continuation of the mandi system of procurement of crops on minimum support price (MSP) based mechanism. Also Read - Salman Khan Speaks on Farmers' Protest And The 'Propaganda' But Has he Really?

The laws give farmers alternatives to sell their produce outside ‘mandis’, and unlike the state government notified market places, such sale would not attract any tax.

“The agitation should have been against the tax levied (by state government) on sale made in mandis but strangely the protests are against freeing of the system from such taxes,” he said, intervening during the discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of the Budget Session.

Tomar said farmer unions and the opposition have not been able to point out any lacuna in the three laws.

“Government’s offer to make amendments in the laws does not mean there are any shortcomings in them,” the minister added.

Notably, thousands of protesting farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With agency inputs)