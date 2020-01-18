New Delhi: Starting from today, there will be disruptions in flight schedules in Delhi airport owing to Republic Day Parade rehearsals.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to not permit landing and take off for around two hours between 10.35 AM and 12.15 PM at the Delhi International Airport on January 18, 20-24, and 26.

Kind attention all flyers pic.twitter.com/37UfycZDRt — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 17, 2020



Air passengers travelling on any of these days are advised to check with their respective airlines and plan accordingly. Also, passengers should try and reach much before the time due to stringent security to avoid any inconvenience.

For R-Day rehearsals, there are traffic congestions too. There will be restrictions on traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 AM to 12 noon till January 21.

Those travelling around North Block and South Block have been advised to take the following routes: From South Side: South Avenue-Dara Shikoh Road- Hukmi Mai Road- South Sunken Road through RP Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

Flights to and from Delhi on 18th Jan, 20th – 24th Jan and 26th Jan might be affected due to airspace restrictions for Republic Day rehearsals. Please SMS UK<flight no> to 9289228888 for updated flight status. pic.twitter.com/dGFZtuhISJ — Vistara (@airvistara) January 14, 2020

#6ETravelAdvisory: For flight status, please visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or SMS ST<flight no.><flight date> e.g. for flight 6E-162 for Jan 15, send ST 162 1501 to 566772 pic.twitter.com/i5TNRjyMVf — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 15, 2020



Buses from south side headed for Central Secretariat shall be “curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri, Tyag Raj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Maulana Azad Road,” the advisory said.

Flying of hot air balloons, UAVs, para-gliders, para-motors are prohibited over the jurisdiction of NCT till February 9.