New Delhi: Starting from today, there will be disruptions in flight schedules in Delhi airport owing to Republic Day Parade rehearsals.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to not permit landing and take off for around two hours between 10.35 AM and 12.15 PM at the Delhi International Airport on January 18, 20-24, and 26.
Air passengers travelling on any of these days are advised to check with their respective airlines and plan accordingly. Also, passengers should try and reach much before the time due to stringent security to avoid any inconvenience.
For R-Day rehearsals, there are traffic congestions too. There will be restrictions on traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 AM to 12 noon till January 21.
Those travelling around North Block and South Block have been advised to take the following routes: From South Side: South Avenue-Dara Shikoh Road- Hukmi Mai Road- South Sunken Road through RP Bhawan and reach North/South Block.
Buses from south side headed for Central Secretariat shall be “curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri, Tyag Raj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Maulana Azad Road,” the advisory said.
Flying of hot air balloons, UAVs, para-gliders, para-motors are prohibited over the jurisdiction of NCT till February 9.