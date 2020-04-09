New Delhi: More than three lakh trucks with goods worth nearly Rs 35,000 crore are stranded outside go-downs and factories as the coronavirus lockdown has halted all production and transport of commodities, with the only exception being for essential items. Also Read - After Odisha, Punjab Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 1

Starting from cars and SUVs, to industrial raw materials, to appliances like TV, air conditioners, washing machines, as well as electronic gadgets, transporters fear that all their goods are at a grave risk of damage and pilferage.

Domestic and international trade came to an unprecedented standstill as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.

“Our vehicles that were on the road when the lockdown was announced have not reached their destinations because it takes three-four days to reach,” Kultaran Singh Atwal, President, All India Motor Transport Congress said, as quoted in an NDTV report.

Those who somehow managed to reach their destinations have been unable to unload their wares due to absence of workforce at different places and these stranded drivers are now fighting a daily battle of keeping themselves fed and sheltered amid the lockdown.

The situation prevails especially in the northern part of India, such as Faridabad in Haryana, national highway-2 near Agra and Modern Coach Factory in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, where scores of loaded trucks were stuck.

Unfortunately, as news came that the lockdown may be extended, traders, truck drivers and daily-wagers now worry how many more days they will be rendered jobless and hungry.