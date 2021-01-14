New Delhi: Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic situation, the Central government on Thursday confirmed that there will be no chief guest at this year’s Republic Day event on January 26. Also Read - After Boris Johnson Cancels Visit, Suriname’s Indian-Origin President to be Republic Day Chief Guest: Report

“Due to the global Covid-19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be any foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a press briefing. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 9: Over 1400 Flights From 24 Countries to Repatriate 2.8 Lakh Passengers

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited to be the chief guest this year. However, he later turned down the invitation because of the new coronavirus strain that has affected thousands of people in the UK. Also Read - Boris Johnson Dials PM Modi, Expresses Regret For Calling Off Republic Day Visit Over Covid Crisis in UK

Later, the name of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi was also floated, but the speculation was denied as well.