New Delhi: On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi launched scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, saying there is no freedom to write, question or disagree. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: With 86-minute Address, PM Modi Delivers His Third Longest I-Day Speech

Accusing the Centre of being undemocratic, Sonia in a statement said,”Today every countryman needs to look into the conscience and ask what freedom means? Is there freedom in the country today to write, to speak, to ask questions, to disagree, to have views, to seek accountability? As a responsible opposition, it is our responsibility that we make every effort and struggle to keep India’s democratic independence intact.” Also Read - What's Next in Store For Jammu and Kashmir? 'Will Soon Have Its CM, MLAs', Says PM Modi in Independence Day Speech

She asserted that ‘it is our responsibility that we make every effort and struggle to keep India’s democratic values intact’. “Friends, we have tested our democratic values from time to time in the last 74 years of independence and have continuously matured them. Today it seems that the government is standing contrary to democratic system, constitutional values and established traditions. It is also a test for Indian democracy”, added Sonia. Also Read - Amid Strain in Ties, Nepal PM Oli Calls up Modi; Conveys Greetings on 74th Independence Day

Earlier in the day, former Defence Minister AK Antony had hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters on Independence Day in the absence of Sonia as the interim party President is unwell. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi was, however, present during the ceremony. The party adhered to the social distancing norms due to the coronavirus and only working committee members were present at the event.