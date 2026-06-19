No fuel without PUCC, parking rates to double in Delhi; what other measures being taken to curb pollution in national capital?

To ensure compliance, the government may employ drone surveillance alongside field inspections. Violators will face environmental fines and other legal actions.

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New Delhi: There is a piece of crucial information for the residents of Delhi-NCR. It is June and the winter season is still some time away, but the Delhi government has already geared up to tackle the pollution expected during that period, especially in November and December. The Delhi government has announced details of its winter anti-pollution plan, which will be implemented annually from November 1 to February 28. This plan will operate in conjunction with GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) regulations.

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No Fuel Without A Pollution Certificate

Under this plan, vehicle owners lacking a valid pollution certificate—or those with an expired one—will be denied fuel at any petrol pump in Delhi during this period. Additionally, parking fees at parking lots may be doubled to help manage traffic. The government aims to encourage people to opt for public transport over their private vehicles.

No Entry For Non-BS-6 Commercial Vehicles From Outside Delhi

The winter anti-pollution plan prohibits non-BS-6 commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi from entering the capital. However, CNG, electric, emergency, and government vehicles are exempt from this rule.

50% ‘Work from Home’ Policy For Offices

Office timings may also undergo changes during this period. Rules limiting office attendance to 50% of the workforce could be implemented in both government and private offices. Furthermore, significant adjustments will be made to office opening and closing times to avoid traffic congestion during peak hours.

Revised Rules For Construction Activities?

Construction activities often release dust particles into the air. To curb this, further restrictions may be imposed on construction work. Measures such as the mandatory installation of anti-smog guns and mist suppression systems at large construction sites and commercial buildings will be required. Additionally, restrictions could be imposed on the movement of vehicles transporting construction materials.

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Fines For Burning Waste

RWAs, organisations, and contractors must ensure that waste, dry leaves, or plastic are not burned in the open within their areas. To ensure compliance, the government may employ drone surveillance alongside field inspections. Violators will face environmental fines and other legal actions.