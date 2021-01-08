New Delhi: Days after allowing 100 per cent occupancy at cinema halls and theatres, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday reversed the order after getting an objection letter from the Centre. Issuing a letter, the Centre had two days back asked the state to scrap the order. The AIADMK government of the state had lifted the restrictions on movie theatres last week. Also Read - Madras HC Reverses Tamil Nadu's Decision on Seating Capacity in Cinemas Back to 50% Till Jan 11

As per the guidelines, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed 50 per cent occupancy in movie theatres outside containment zones as part of the phased unlock process. Also Read - Check Top 5 Headlines From Tamil Nadu: Pollachi Case, Row Over Cinema Hall Capacity & More

In the order, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the states and UT will not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner. Also Read - Centre Directs Tamil Nadu to Revoke Decision of Allowing Full Seating Capacity in Theatres

The MHA further reminded the Tamil Nadu government of the letter from the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla according to which the Home Ministry had extended those guidelines till January 31.

The development comes after the Tamil Nadu on Monday increased the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent following COVID-19 protocols. The Centre had asked for this provision to be scapped the next day.

Notably, the state government had granted permission to cinema halls to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity from November 10.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 805 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 8,23,986 and the death toll increased to 12,200 with 12 more fatalities. The active cases dipped to 7,547 with 911 patients getting discharged and cumulatively 8,04,239 people have got cured.

The newly infected people include one person each from Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka, 210 from Chennai and the rest were from other regions of the state. The Tamil Nadu tally of 8.23 lakh plus cases includes the state capital’s count of 2,27,145.