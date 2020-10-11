New Delhi: As the country gears up to celebrate festivals, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged people to unite in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic and follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Also Read - Noida Man Follows 'Food Dream' After Losing Job Amid COVID-19

"If we falter in following COVID-19 guidelines during the festivals then corona can again assume a dangerous shape and become big trouble for us. This is the truth, in any religion, no dharmic leader will say that people's lives should be put at risk to celebrate festivals. No God has said that one needs to go to puja pandals to worship," the Minister said.

His remarks come as several experts have predicted that festival season will make the health crisis worse as there could be more crowding leading to a spike in the cases.

“Anyone can remember their God with a pure heart from anywhere. I would want people to celebrate their festivals with their family. Earlier also this used to happen, people used to celebrate festivals in small groups. I do not think there is any need for going to pandals and melas,” the health minister stated.

Furthermore, he added that if people wanted to go to puja pandals, they should maintain ‘2 gaz ki doori’ (maintain social distancing), wear masks at all times and urge others to do the same.

“I am saying all this because being the country’s Health Minister, it is my duty to protect people’s lives,” he said.