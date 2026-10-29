No government jobs: UP government bars candidates involved in violent ‘regime change’ activities, Samajwadi Party slams order

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened character verification rules for government jobs, barring candidates involved in violent regime-change activities.

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No government jobs: UP government bars candidates involved in violent ‘regime change’ activities, Samajwadi Party slams order | Image: X

Yogi Govt Tightens Rules: The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened its grip and decided to restrict those involved in calls for a “violent regime change” from getting government jobs. The Yogi Adityanath government has taken the decision amid the controversy over calls for a ‘regime change’ during a recent protest, drawing criticism from Opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. According to the state government, individuals found to be involved in violent activities aimed at ‘regime change’ could be barred from public employment.

The UP government has clarified that it will not disqualify candidates just because of their political belief. Similarly, an FIR and pending investigation against a candidate will not automatically make him ineligible for a government job.

The Appointment and Personnel Department issued the new guidelines in compliance with directions from the Allahabad High Court. This policy will apply to aspirants who are selected via direct recruitment in UP government’s offices, corporations, councils and local bodies.

Violent Activities and Regime Change Controversy

As per the government’s order, those who belong to organisations that aim to change the existing regime through violence will be ineligible for government jobs in the state. If an individual, 21, takes part in such activities within three years before verification, they may be considered still involved in the activities.

However, this presumption may be reconsidered if evidence of positive change are found in the individual’s conduct during the intervening period.

Opposition Terms It British Era Mindset

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party criticised the decision, calling it reminiscent of British Raj.

“Such orders were issued during the British colonial era, when the British ruled India. In independent India, however, the right to protest is a constitutional guarantee. A change in regime occurs through legal, established processes—it happens after every election, and anyone is free to participate. The current government operates with an intimidatory mindset, which is why we are seeing decrees reminiscent of the British colonial period,” SP spokesperson Udayveer said.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi stated that the UP government is behaving like a judge. “Is it for the government to decide on such things. Are there no courts? This shows the government is scared of the GenZ protests,” he said.