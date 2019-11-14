New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed petitions filed by former ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, which sought a review of the earlier verdict of the SC. In December 2018, the apex court refused a CBI investigation into the multi-crore Rafale deal and gave a clean chit to the Modi government. The deal was struck during the first term of the Modi government. The first Rafale jet was officially handed over to India in September.

“We don’t feel it necessary to order an FIR (First Information Report) or a roving inquiry into the Rafale deal case,” a bench comprising outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said while dismissed review petitions. “We find the review petitions are without any merit,” the top court said.

In the review petitions, it was alleged that the 2018 verdict was based on Centre’s claims which were submitted to the top court in a sealed cover.

The government-to-government deal became controversial when it was alleged that the government was paying higher prices for the 36 Rafale Jets. It was also alleged that the government bent some rules to extend favour to Anil Ambani which was Dassault’s India partner.

This comes as a breather for the Modi government. In 2018, the Supreme Court had ruled that there was no reason to doubt the decision-making process behind the Rafale jet deal.