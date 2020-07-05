Unlock 2 Latest News: From July 6, monuments and museums, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, will open its doors to the visitors under the ongoing process of unlocking, the second phase of which began from July 1. However, a number of activities have been barred. Also Read - Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort May Not be Grand This Year | Find Out Why Here

The standard operating protocols for museums:

1. Only those monuments and museums which are in the non-containment zone will be open for visitors

2. There is a cap on the number of visitors in select monuments. Taj Mahal will accept 2,500 visitors, while Qutub Minar and Red Fort will allow 1,500 visitors in two slots each.

3. The entry tickets shall be issued by e-mode only. No physical tickets will be issued.

4. At the parking, cafeteria etc, only digital payment will be permitted.

5. Visitors shall follow social distancing. The use of face cover and mask is mandatory. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal scanning provisions.

6. There will be designated routes for entry and exit and movement within the monument. The ASI has the authority to restrict access to vulnerable and interior parts of any monument.

7. Visitors shall be asked to stick to time limits inside the monument, as far as possible. The security staff inside the monument shall ensure that there is no crowding at any point inside the monument.

8. Group photography will not be allowed within the premises. All sound and light and films shows at monuments will also remain suspended till further order.

9. Vehicles shall be parked in designated areas. The contractor who runs the parking area shall collect the parking fee through digital payment only. No physical cash transaction is allowed.

10. Guides and photographs who have a valid license are allowed to work. No food and eatables are allowed inside the premises. The cafeteria and kiosk inside the monument shall only serve bottled water on digital payment and shall follow all the protocol.

There are over 3,000 monuments under the maintenance of the ASI. Last month, the Culture Ministry had reopened 820 monuments.