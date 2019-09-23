New Delhi: Amid concerns over NRC, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has reportedly said that not a single Hindu will have to leave the country.

The RSS chief is believed to have said this during a closed-door meeting of the RSS and its affiliates in Kolkata, reported PTI. This was the first meeting by the RSS chief in West Bengal after the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The final National Register of Citizens in Assam was released on August 31. About 19 lakh people were excluded from the list, including 12 lakh Hindus.

“Hindus not listed in the final NRC in Assam need not worry. The RSS will stand by them…. Hindus anywhere in this country need not worry about NRC,” Bhagwat said, as reported by The Telegraph.

At a recently held three-day annual coordination meeting of the RSS, several leaders expressed concerns over Hindus being left out of the final NRC list in Assam.

A BJP delegation led by state president Dilip Ghosh also attended the meeting.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has been promising NRC in Bengal for over a year. But as far as West Bengal is concerned, BJP leaders are more intent on CAB first, followed by NRC.

Several leaders present at Sunday’s meeting emphasised on the need for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill ahead of the NRC in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Banerjee has recently assured people that NRC would not be allowed in the state as the BJP would have to get past her if such a plan is there.

Those who are saying NRC will be implemented in West Bengal are only trying to scare the people. Some local BJP leaders are spreading such canards, television channels are continuously telecasting this and the people are getting hurt (because of this), Mamata said.

During her visit to New Delhi, Banerjee had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and raised the issue of the NRC in Assam. She had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and raised the issue of renaming the state.