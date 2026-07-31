No hockey sticks, trishuls, baseball bats, sharp objects: Rajasthan Police issues strict guidelines for Kanwar Yatra

The police added that there would be no last-minute traffic diversions; route plans must be made public via media and social media 48 hours in advance. Dedicated corridors will be reserved for ambulances and emergency services. Police personnel will be deployed on rooftops, and videography will be conducted in mixed-demographic and sensitive areas.

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New Delhi: The police have issued guidelines for citizens of Rajasthan planning to travel to Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra during the month of Sawan. Under these guidelines, devotees carrying the “Kanwar” are prohibited from carrying any kind of weapon or consuming alcohol and other intoxicants during the pilgrimage. The police have banned the carrying of weapons and the consumption of alcohol or intoxicants by devotees during the journey, as well as the use of songs or slogans that could disturb communal harmony.

No weapons allowed

According to the guidelines, devotees cannot carry hockey sticks, tridents, baseball bats, or any other type of weapon or sharp object during the Kanwar Yatra; furthermore, the consumption of any intoxicants or alcohol is strictly prohibited. The Rajasthan Police has also stated that Kanwariyas are strictly forbidden from travelling—either on foot or by vehicle—on the newly constructed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

The instructions issued for devotees state, “Transporting passengers in goods-carrying vehicles (trucks, tractor-trolleys) is strictly prohibited. Additionally, there is a complete ban on DJ systems exceeding permissible decibel limits and on playing songs or raising slogans that incite religious frenzy.”

DJs to be confiscated

Concerned district officials have been instructed to inspect DJ systems before granting approval. DJs operating without permission or playing at excessively high volumes will be immediately confiscated.

Carrying LPG cylinders or similar items in vehicles for cooking purposes has also been banned due to the risk of fire or accidents. Travelling on the roofs of trains or vehicles, such as buses and trucks, is strictly prohibited and punishable by law. Additionally, “Kanwars” or tableaux must not exceed standard size limits, as oversized structures could obstruct traffic on national highways and roads.

Instructions for heightened vigilance

ADG V.K. Singh stated that devotees from several states, including Rajasthan, who are returning from Haridwar with “Gangajal”, began their journeys toward their destinations on July 30; this movement will continue until August 11. In light of the movement of “Kanwariyas” from Rajasthan, the Rajasthan Police have been instructed to exercise special vigilance.

Other instructions for travellers include carrying original and valid identity proofs, such as Aadhaar cards, Voter IDs, etc., during the journey and strictly using designated traditional “Kanwar” routes and alternative canal-side paths.

The police have also directed devotees to fully cooperate with anti-sabotage and security checks conducted by the administration at sensitive locations and to maintain cordial relations with traders, local residents, and fellow travellers.

Police to respond within 10 minutes

The guidelines mandate a 10-minute response time for police officers and personnel deployed in the area. It was further stated, “Upon receiving information regarding vehicle collisions, parking issues, or minor disputes, the nearest police team will reach the spot within 10 minutes to prevent minor altercations from escalating into major conflicts.”

Furthermore, social media will be monitored round-the-clock, with strict surveillance on those spreading fake or old videos and rumours. Any misleading news will be refuted via the district police’s official handle within one hour.

The police added that there would be no last-minute traffic diversions; route plans must be made public via media and social media 48 hours in advance. Dedicated corridors will be reserved for ambulances and emergency services. Police personnel will be deployed on rooftops, and videography will be conducted in mixed-demographic and sensitive areas.