Shillong: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Meghalaya government on Thursday issued safety guidelines and said public celebrations and gatherings during Holi are not permitted in public places, grounds, parks and religious places.

Apart from Meghalaya, many other cities across the country have banned Holi celebrations in public places. Those cities include Delhi and Mumbai.

The development comes at a time when Meghalaya reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 14,017. The state now has 25 active COVID-19 cases, said Health Services Director, Aman War.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 149 and a total of 3.93 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.