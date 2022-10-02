Chandigarh: Hours after reports of Deepak Tinu, an accused in the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the singer’s mother lashed the Punjab government and asked “how can a gangster escaped from police custody?” Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur also accused the Punjab government of providing facilities to gangsters in jail cells after gangster Deepak Tinu fled police custody on Saturday.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Accused Gangster Deepak Tinu Escapes Police Custody

Speaking to the media, Kaur said, "The government is providing all facilities inside jails, no hope of justice. We will issue Whatsapp no and carry out candle marches across the state. Where is Badlav (Change), this govt is useless."

She further said that she had no hope of justice from the Punjab government and the Punjab Police as "no action was being taken" to punish the accused, rather they were "being provided with amenities" within the jail cells.

#SidhuMooseWala mother Charan Kaur lashes out at the #Punjab Government. While addressing public today she was literally crying. I am not tweeting this to insult the mother but urging everyone to stand along with her. She needs Justice for her son.#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/ULzWUKbthN — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) October 2, 2022

Deepak Tinu is a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) of Punjab Police in a dramatic way. Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charge-sheeted in the murder case.

It is learnt that Tinu, who was charge-sheeted in the Moosewala murder case, was brought out of a jail in Mansa town by an in-charge of the CIA and was travelling in a private car on Saturday night without wearing handcuffs and other security personnel when he fled.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, admitted his escape. He said Tinu was taken out of the jail to facilitate his meeting with someone.

Punjab police had brought him on transit remand from the Tihar jail in Delhi on July 4 in the Moosewala killing. The role of the CIA in-charge is under suspicion and the police have kept mum on his escape.

It is still not clear why the gangster was taken out of the jail in the midnight and where he was being taken.

A massive search operation has been launched, especially on the Punjab-Rajasthan border, to nab him. Responding to his escape, Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur blamed the police for extending special treatment to the gangsters in jails. He questioned how Tinu escaped from the jail.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. He was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six shooters.

After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.