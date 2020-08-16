New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued guidelines and banned community celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Also Read - Tribute to Doctors: Lord Ganesha Idols in Bengaluru Dressed As Healthcare Workers Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Issuing a set of guidelines, the DDMA said that during Ganesh Chaturthi, no idol of Lord Ganesha will be set up in public places. Moreover, it also did not grant permission for procession during Moharram in the national capital. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: MSRTC Asks Staff to Report in Full Strengh Amid Plans to Increase Buses Ferrying People For Festival

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee also stated that there will be no large congregations, community celebrations or idol immersion at public places on Ganesh Chaturthi in the national capital this year.

Saying that residents can perform the idol immersion ritual in a bucket or container at home, the committee said a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on violators.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 22. It said the idol immersion in the Yamuna river was banned following an order by the National Green Tribunal in 2015.

Keeping in mind the pollution caused by the idol immersion, the Delhi government had last year created artificial ponds at public places for people to immerse idols on Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja.

The development comes as the national capital on Saturday recorded 1,276 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to over 1.51 lakh. The death toll went up to 4,188 with 10 new fatalities.

A total of 1,36,251 patients have recovered, migrated out or been discharged with the number being 1,143 in the last 24 hours.