New Delhi: As today's reportedly stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet ended with the decision that Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim party president for some more time, the Congress after the meet said that 'internal party issues cannot be deliberated in public', also quoting the 73-year-old leader as saying that she doesn't hold any 'ill will' against any of her colleagues.

Addressing a press conference after the meet, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal said, "The CWC notes that internal party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or public fora. CWC urges and advises all concerned to raise such issues only in party fora".

"CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture. Responsibility of every congress worker and leader today is to fight pernicious assault on Indian democracy, pluralism and diversity by the Modi government", he added.

Taking over, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying in her concluding remarks that ‘We are a large family, we have differences on many occasions but in the end, we come together as one. The need of the hour is to fight for the cause of the people and forces that are failing this country’.

“‘Organisational issues are always addressed and process of constitution and reconstitution is continuous one’. She said she doesn’t hold any ill will or any other thought of any other nature against any colleague as she treats them as part of the family”, Surjewala further said.

Notably, today’s CWC meet was held in the backdrop of at least over 20 leaders of the Congress writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi, seeking change in party leadership. There were reports that Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the said ‘dissidents’ at the CWC meet for writing to his mother at a time she is unwell, also allegedly accusing them of working with the BJP.

However, the party has since clarified that no such remarks were made by Rahul Gandhi. Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, among the over 20 ‘dissidents’, too, have denied these reports.