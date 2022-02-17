Ukraine Crisis Latest Update: Hours after the Ministry of Civil Aviation removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs said there is no immediate plan to evacuate Indians from that country. Giving details, the MEA spokesperson said that the Indian airlines are encouraged to operate Chartered flights between both countries.Also Read - Russia Adds 7,000 More Troops Along Ukraine Border Despite Claims Of Pullback, Says US

“No immediate evacuation plans, so don’t have any special flights. However, there were limited number of flights under air bubble arrangements, restrictions on number of flights and passengers removed. Indian carriers are being encouraged to operate Chartered flights between India and Ukraine,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: India Issues Fresh Advisory For Citizens, Plans to Increase Flight Operations | Key Points

No immediate evacuation plans, so don't have any special flights.However,there were limited number of flights under air bubble arrangements,restrictions on number of flights & passengers removed. Indian carriers being encouraged to operate Chartered flights b/w India-Ukraine: MEA pic.twitter.com/dgnDJ1qf7b — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Talking about issuing an advisory to the citizens in Ukraine, Bagchi said when the Indian Embassy issued an advisory, it took on board developments that are happening as well as the assessment of how it can assist the citizens there. “Our focus is and remains on Indian citizens, Indian students, Indian nationals rather than anything larger than that,” he said.

“You would’ve seen developments being monitored by Embassy. They’ve issued couple of advisories. We’ve set up control rooms…I don’t think any decision on evacuation has been taken, our Embassy continues to function normally and provide services to Indian nationals in Ukraine,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate travel of Indians from the eastern European nation.

Amid the prevailing situation in Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia, India has advised its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine.

The ministry said that Indian carriers have been asked to look at having flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand, adding that the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the flight services.

On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said more flights are being planned in the near future to meet the additional demand.

“The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India,” it had said in a statement.

It had also said that Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights at present from Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the embassy had advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other’s territories subject to certain conditions. Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with 35 countries.