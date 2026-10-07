No immediate punishment? IIT Bombay plans new rules for students caught cheating, focus on student’s side

IIT Bombay is considering changes to its exam cheating rules after the death of student Sahil Wakode, proposing that accused students first be heard before any disciplinary action is taken.

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No immediate punishment? IIT Bombay plans new rules for students caught cheating, focus on student's side (Image: PTI)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is looking at changes to the way it handles students accused of cheating or using unfair means during examinations. The move comes after the death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, whose case led to protests and raised questions about the institute’s disciplinary process.

Under the proposed changes, a student accused of using unfair means would not immediately face disciplinary punishment. Instead, the student would first get an opportunity to explain what happened. The institute would then examine the explanation and other available evidence before deciding whether any action should be taken.

The proposed system is aimed at making the process clearer and giving students a proper chance to present their side.

The issue has come under greater attention following Wakode’s death on September 18. The second-year BTech student was found dead in his hostel room at the IIT Bombay campus several hours after he was stopped during a mid-semester examination for allegedly using a mobile phone and ChatGPT.

According to reports, the institute’s rules currently treat the use or possession of unauthorised devices during exams as academic misconduct. The rules include mobile phones and other electronic devices, as well as certain AI-enabled gadgets. The existing framework can result in an FR2 grade and a one-semester suspension in such cases.

However, recent reports indicate that IIT Bombay is now considering putting the one-semester suspension provision for copying on hold and reviewing earlier disciplinary guidelines. The older rules reportedly allowed suspension mainly in more serious cases, such as mass cheating, repeated offences or impersonation.

What happened during the exam?

Wakode was appearing for a mid-semester examination when he was allegedly found with a mobile phone. Police are examining CCTV footage from the examination hall as part of their investigation.

The footage reportedly shows Wakode sitting in the front row before an invigilator, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, approached him. The professor appeared to question him after noticing him looking towards something in his pocket. Wakode was then taken aside and eventually left the examination hall.

Investigators are trying to establish exactly what happened between the student and the professor during those few minutes. Police have also taken possession of the CCTV footage and are questioning people who were present at the examination venue.

There have also been questions over whether the institute followed every step of its prescribed examination procedure. A recent report said IIT Bombay’s rules provide for a fresh answer sheet in certain copying cases and that an apology letter is not specifically required under the official procedure.

Family, students raise allegations

Following Wakode’s death, students held protests on the IIT Bombay campus. His family alleged that he faced harassment and caste-based discrimination and demanded action against those they believe were responsible.

The allegations have not been established. IIT Bombay faculty members have supported the invigilator and said he was acting according to institutional procedures after discovering the alleged unauthorised use of a smartphone.

The institute has also said that no disciplinary action had been initiated against Wakode before his death and that he had received counselling.

Police probe continues

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death. Investigators have questioned Professor Doolla as well as other officials and students who may have information about what happened on the day of the incident.

Police are also examining Wakode’s phone and other digital evidence. Investigators have reportedly faced difficulty accessing his locked iPhone, which they believe could provide information about his online activity and communications before his death.

The probe is still underway, and no final conclusion has been reached about the circumstances that led to Wakode’s death or the allegations made by his family.