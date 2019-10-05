New Delhi: BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday made a strong pitch for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, saying that no ‘infiltrator’ will be allowed to remain in the country.

Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Bokaro, Jharkhand, which will go to polls later this year, the BJP working president said, “In the time to come, we’ll make arrangements where no infiltrator will remain in our country. Infiltrators will go out and Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Christians who were tortured outside, will be given refuge by India.”

He further emphasised that India is a country and not an ‘inn.’

At the rally, which was also attended by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, he also touched upon issues like abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit etc.

Nadda’s remarks come amid raging debate in the country on the NRC. 1.9 million people were left off the NRC list in Assam, which was published in August. However, many leaders of the state’s ruling BJP have said that the state government move the Supreme Court against the list as many Hindus, too, have been left off the list.

However, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah has been a strong advocate of the exercise. In fact, at a party function in Kolkata recently, he spoke in favour of both the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assertion that NRC will not be implemented in her state.

Governments in BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, too, have spoken out in favour of the exercise. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has frequently said that NRC should be implemented in Delhi as well.