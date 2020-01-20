New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday replied to an RTI query concerning the ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ – a pejorative term repeatedly used by Home Minister Amit Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attack their opponents – and said that it had “no information” on it.

An RTI, filed by activist Saket Gokhale, received a one-line reply nearly a month later, which raised a question on the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ mentioned by Amit Shah during his address at a public event in New Delhi. In his speech, the former BJP president had said that the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ of Delhi “needs to be taught a lesson and punished”.

PEOPLE – IT'S OFFICIAL The Home Ministry has responded to my RTI saying: "Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang." Maanyavar is a liar. The "tukde tukde gang" does not officially exist & is merely a figment of Amit Shah's imagination. pic.twitter.com/yaUGjrqI4f — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 20, 2020

According to a leading TV channel, when the application first reached the Home Ministry, they reportedly claimed that the term ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ was not mentioned in any intelligence report or by law enforcing agencies.

The RTI petitioner Gokhale said that in such a case where the government is making baseless allegations on a group it has no information on, the Election Commission should take action against Home Minister Amit Shah. If not, a defamation case should be filed against him, Gokhale said to reporters.

The term ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ was first coined during a controversy that broke out in February 2016 at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where the title was given to the group of people allegedly raising ‘anti-India’ slogans.

Since then, the term has been widely used by the ruling BJP, including several union ministers, to attack the opposition parties.