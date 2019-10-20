New Delhi: The body of a woman in her 30s was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Bawana area in outer North District in New Delhi, the police said. Primary investigation has revealed that the woman was murdered 3-4 days ago. The woman is yet to be identified.

According to a PTI report, a passerby informed police about the bag lying near a bus stand in Pooth Village. After reaching the spot, police personnel opened the suitcase and found the body.

There were no injury marks on her body. Her clothes were also intact. The body has been sent for a postmortem. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Bawana police station.