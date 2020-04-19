New Delhi: Days after the Bandra and Surat incidents of migrants crisis came to limelight, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issued the Standard Operating System (SoP) for the movement of stranded labourers within the state/union territory, saying “There shall be no movement of labour outside the state/UT from where they are currently located.” Also Read - Lockdown 2.O: Flights, Trains Won't Resume After May 3, Say Reports; Govt May Make Arrangements to Ferry Migrants

Issuing fresh guidelines, the MHA said that the MHA said migrant workers, currently residing in relief camps in states and UTs, should be registered with the concerned local authorities and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works.

"If a group of migrants want to return to their places of work within the state where they are presently located, they should be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work," the MHA said in the guideline.

The Home Ministry said that during their journey by the bus, it would be ensured that safe social distancing norms are followed and the buses used for their transportation should be sanitised as per the guidelines of the Health Ministry.

“The national directive for COVID-19 Management issued under the consolidated revised guidelines shall be strictly followed,” the Home Ministry said, adding that the local authorities shall also provide food and water to the migrant workers during their journey.