New Delhi: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami did not get any relief from the custody on Thursday as Bombay High Court said it will hear the matter tomorrow at 3 PM.

Meanwhile, a review petition has been filed by the police in Alibag court of Raigad. This plea has been filed to get Arnab's police remand.

On Wednesday, a Raigad Magistrate has remanded Goswami to 14 days' judicial custody after a marathon five-hour hearing.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the prosecution’s plea for 14 days’ police custody for Goswami, who was arrested early on Wednesday morning in a case concerning the twin suicides of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018.

“The police have lost…,” Goswami shouted out of a police van and displayed the V-sign after the court hearing. His team was expected to move the same court for bail on Thursday.

Officials said a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his Lower Parel house in the morning. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, before being taken away.

“Alibaug police arrested Goswami under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), and 34 (acts done by persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. This (arrest) pertains to the 2018 case of a man and his mother committing suicide. We have evidence (against Goswami),” the police official said.

“When we gave the intimation (of arrest) to Goswami’s wife, she tore up the paper,” said the official who was present at Goswami’s home when he was picked up by police.

Soon after the vehicle carrying Goswami reached Alibaug, just over 90 km from Mumbai, he was produced in a local court, which directed police to take him to the civil hospital there for medical check-up, after his lawyer alleged the senior journalist was assaulted by police.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami’s channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

Police said Goswami was taken to Alibaug in Raigad district in connection with the suicide case.