No Interim Relief For Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case: Gujarat HC to Hear Matter After June 4

Ahmedabad: In a major setback to Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders in the revision plea filed by the Congress leader in connection with his conviction in a defamation case that subsequently led to his disqualification as Member of Parliament.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had appealed to the Gujarat High Court for an interim stay of his conviction until the court pronounced its order on his petition.

Hearing the case, single-bench judge Justice Hemant Prachchhak postponed Rahul Gandhi’s decision until after the summer vacation, which ends on June 4.

On April 29, Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer — Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also a Congress leader, argued in the court that his client had not committed any heinous crime or an offence involving moral turpitude, which are the two tests for denying suspension of conviction.

What Was The Case Against Rahul Gandhi?

The case stems from a 2019 rally in Kolar, Karnataka, where Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign had said: “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have ‘Modi’ as a common surname?”

This remark led to a criminal defamation case being filed against him by Surat BJP legislator, Purnesh Modi.

Rahul Sentenced to 2 Years in Jail

During a hearing at Surat court, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court, leading to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

During the previous hearing, Justice Prachchhak had emphasised that Rahul Gandhi, being an elected representative of the people, should have been more cautious while making statements.

During the court hearing, Singhvi had argued that the maximum punishment for a bailable, non-cognizable offence of two years could result in his disqualification, leading to a “very serious additional irreversible consequence to the person and the constituency he represents”.

Earlier this year, the Sessions Court in Surat had dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking suspension of his conviction by the Magistrate court, stating that his disqualification would not result in an irreversible loss to him.

