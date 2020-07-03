International Flights Latest News: The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued a revised circular and extended the ban on all international commercial flights to and from India till July 31. Meanwhile, the government will continue to conduct Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians abroad. Also Read - International Flight Tickets: Vande Bharat Fares Slashed For US, Canada After Controversy | 5 Points

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st July, 2020,” the DGCA stated in its circular. Also Read - International Flight July Schedule: Vande Bharat Phase 4 Begins Today | Will Phase 5 See US Airlines Coming in?

The aviation regulator, however, also clarified that some scheduled international flights may be allowed on a “case to case” basis on select routes. Meanwhile, all international cargo operations and DGCA-approved flights will continue as per normal schedule. Also Read - International Flights: How is India Planning to Resume Services? Negotiating With These Countries | Check Details

The central government had already mentioned in its guidelines for Unlock 2 that international flights will resume after July 15 only on case to case basis.

The demand for international flights has been increasingly escalating as many Indians stuck in parts of the world have been trying to return to their families in India.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had noted that the decision on resuming commercial international flights also depends on the destination countries easing their restrictions for the entry of foreign nationals via air travel.

“A decision to resume regular international operations will be taken as soon as countries ease restrictions on entry of foreign nationals. Destination countries have to be ready to allow incoming flights,” he had said in a tweet.

Subsequently, the Airports Authority of India was in talks with the US and Canada,as well as the UK, Germany, France and the Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles to allow international flight operations in these countries.

However, with the latest DGCA circular, India will only operate flights under Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission for those who want to return to their home country.