New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has issued an order asking employees in the state secretariat to wear simple, sober, comfortable and light-colored attire in the office. The state government has put a ban on wearing jeans and T-shirts, irrespective of the employees’ ranks.

“It has been noticed that officials and employees are coming to office in attires which are contrary to the office culture. This is against the office decorum,” an order issued by the Upper Secretary of the state government, Mahadev Prasad, said.

Now everyone will have to come to the office in formal dress at any cost, he added.

“Officials and employees must wear decent, comfortable, simple, sober and light-colored attire. Choose your dress according to the weather and nature of work,” the order read.

Last year The Rajasthan Labour department had issued similar circular asking its employees not to come to office wearing ‘indecent’ dresses such as jeans and T-shirts.

“It is often seen that some officers/employees come to work in jeans, T-shirts and other indecent dresses which is disrespectful and against the dignity of the office. Therefore, it is expected of all the officers and employees that they, while maintaining the dignity of the department, come to office in decent clothes like pants and shirt,” the circular read.