New Delhi: The Centre has issued a detailed guideline for lockdown 2.0 which begins from today and is scheduled to end on May 3. While some state government have made wearing masks mandatory, the detailed guideline issues by the Centre on Wednesday makes wearing masks compulsory across the country. There will be a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka and tobacco, the guideline said, though some states have allowed the same of liquor. Here's the detailed guideline for public and office spaces.

1. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, workplaces.

2. All persons in charge of public places, workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing as per the guidelines issued by the ministry of health and family welfare.

3. No organization/manager of a public place shall allow gathering of five or more persons.

4. Gatherings such as marriages and funerals shall remain regulated by the district magistrate.

5. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine.

6. There should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc.

Work Spaces

7. All work places shall have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitizers at convenient places

8. Work places shall have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger the lunch breaks of staff, to ensure social distancing.

9. Persons above 65 years of age and persons with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of five may be encouraged to work from home.

10. Use of Arogya Setu will be encouraged for all employees both private and public.

11. All organisations shall sanitize their work placed between shifts

12. Large meetings to be prohibited.