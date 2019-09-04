Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court today declared the amendment to Rajasthan Ministers Salaries Act, 1956 as unconstitutional under which the former Chief Ministers, who had governed for 5 years, were entitled to free bungalows, personal secretaries, stenographers, a grade 1 staff, driver, 3 grade 4 staff for a lifetime.

The amendment was brought in by the Vasundhara Raje government under which the ex-CMs who had governed even less than five years were entitled to certain facilities.

“The High Court has declared these facilities unconstitutional. The former CMs should vacate their bungalows, respecting the decision of the court,” said Vimal Choudhary, lawyer.

The former Chief Ministers were entitled to get a free vehicle to travel across India and to get reimbursement by state government if they didn’t want to avail these facilities.

Last year, rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA protested launched a protest against the then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for not vacating her civil lines bungalow which was not the official residence.

Ghanshyam Tiwari, the rebel MLA and president of the Deen Dayal Vahini, alleged that the bill was the ruling government’s attempt to implement “feudalism” in the state and demanded that Raje should shift to the CM’s official residence at 8 civil lines.

Tiwari had also accused the Congress of not protesting against the Bill claiming that Ashok Gehlot had also made an attempt to pass a similar bill during his tenure.