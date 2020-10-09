Rubbishing allegations of links between Chandrashekhar Azad-led Bhim Army and PFI, which has been accused of inciting tension during the anti-CAA protests, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that they have found no connection between the two. Also Read - Hathras Victim's Family Approaches Allahabad High Court Against 'Illegal Confinement'

The ED has also said the talks of Rs 100 crore being recovered is untrue.

The ED clarification comes after former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal claimed that the Bhim Army and other outfits were trying to mislead the family of the Hathras alleged gang-rape victim.

Meanwhile, four persons with alleged links to the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested on their way to Hathras to meet the victim’s family. The four persons, including Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, have been booked for sedition and other charges in Mathura.

Brij Lal had claimed that the woman and her family had first accused one man of sexual harassment and eight days later, they levelled charges of rape against three more men.

The former DGP, who is also the former chief of UP Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission, alleged that the PFI and its affiliate Campus Front of India became active during the Hathras protests and pumped in Rs 100 crore for instigating riots over the case.

“A new turn in the incident came when Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar went to see the woman in hospital along with his supporters. Already under stress, the family has become confused with people giving different suggestions and now they are backing out from CBI enquiry and narco/polygraph test,” Lal had claimed.

On the hurried cremation in the middle of the night, the former UP DGP alleged that police worked with promptness as they got inputs that the Bhim Army, Congress and the AAP were conspiring to instigate caste riots in Hathras.

“Police got intelligence input that the body would not be allowed to be cremated in the morning and there would be massive disturbances, arson and so with the consent of the family and in their presence, the last rites were performed,” he claimed.