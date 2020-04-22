New Delhi: Following the guidelines from the Home Ministry, many states have stopped the sale of liquor. In a latest development, the Haryana government said that the liquor shops will not be opened till May 3 in the state. Also Read - Indians Are Googling 'How to Make Alcohol At Home' As Liquor Stores Stay Closed Amid Lockdown

Issuing a statement, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that strict action will be taken against smugglers.

On April 20, the Haryana government had cautioned people to not purchase liquor from unauthorised sources during lockdown as it may be spurious and life-threatening.

In this time of nationwide lockdown, the Haryana government has not allowed any person or individual to conduct the sale of liquor in the state after March 27.

However, some incidents of liquor sales in the state have come to limelight after the closure of retail liquor vends.

To bring the sale of liquor under complete control, several government agencies including the Excise and Taxation Department and Police have been continuously working to curb illegal sale of liquor.