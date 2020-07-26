New Delhi: The Centre will ask the other states to take a leaf out of Delhi’s fight against COVID-19, which, of late, has seen remarkable improvement, without any lockdown being put in place. The Delhi Model will be explained to the state representatives in a meeting on Monday, reports said. Also Read - Bengaluru News: Over 3,300 COVID-19 Patients go Missing Amid Rapid Surge in Cases

While the first COVID case in India was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the first case in Delhi was reported on March 2. But the COVID-19 situation in the capital escalated sooner than any other states and Delhi became the hotbed of COVID-19 infection in during April, May, June.

Also Read - North Korea Declares State of Emergency After First Suspected COVID-19 Case

Delhi has reached 8th position in terms of no of active cases. Situation was bad till a few days back. We were at 2nd position. However, there is no room for complacency. Take precautions and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/vAzgqjelZh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 25, 2020

After a joint approach was taken to address the cases in the National Capital Region, the situation improved and it is now being mulled to showcase Delhi model as the right way to address COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The COVID-19 tally in the national capital on Saturday mounted to over 1.29 lakh and the death toll climbed to 3,806. However, in terms of active cases, Delhi is at the eighth spot, following Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat.

“Delhi has reached 8th position in terms of the number of active cases. Situation was bad till a few days back. We were at 2nd position. However, there is no room for complacency. Take precautions and stay safe,” the chief minister tweeted.

The national capital recorded 1,142 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the city’s tally to over 1.29 lakh, according to a health bulletin.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the daily positivity rate of the city currently stands at about 5 per cent. The positivity rate on Saturday was 5.5 per cent. It stood at 5.3 per cent on Friday, the health bulletin stated.

Also, the recovery rate on Saturday was about 87 per cent, it said.

From July 11-19, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000-2,000 consecutively.

Delhi, however, did not go back to lockdown as it was not possible to restrict movement in the capital city when flights and trains have started operations. It had sealed the border for a week in an attempt to reserve the health facilities only for Delhiites. But after a week, the borders were open. Buses are plying with a limited number of occupancy. Metro, schools, gyms and swimming pools are out of bounds.