New Delhi: There will be no extension of lockdowns anywhere in the country — not in the last week of June or in the first week of July or after that. As PM Modi has made it clear, the state governments have started changing their strategies to fight COVID-19.

Instead of imposing restrictions, the states have to intensify testing.

Here are the states that have already started changing their strategies

Tamil Nadu

In a first, Tamil Nadu tested as many as 25,463 samples in a single day while 2,174 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest increase in a 24-hour period, propelling the tally to over 50,000.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has been testing samples aggressively and tracing new cases under ‘chase the virus’ strategy, and has also ramped up health infrastructure, according to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

With this strategy, the virus spread has been significantly contained in Dharavi, the biggest and thickly-populated slum sprawl in Mumbai, an official release quoted Thackeray as having told the prime minister during a video conference. The state’s COVID-19 tally stood at 1,16,752, according to a state health bulletin.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has decided to conduct random testing on slum dwellers, vendors and bill collectors at markets, delivery and courier boys among others, aimed at effective surveillance, an official circular said. The death toll has breached the 100-mark to touch 102, while the number of cases rose by 204 to total 7,734.

Delhi

In Delhi, health surveys were conducted for a population of 1,77,692 in 242 containment zones between June 15-16 in a bid to improve contact mapping in the national capital, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in and announced a slew of measures to fight the pandemic.

