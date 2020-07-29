Bihar lockdown news: As reported earlier that the Bihar had announced a lockdown extension till August 16, the notice now stands withdrawn. No meeting regarding the Bihar lockdown extension has been taken so far. “The notice stands withdrawn. A meeting to decide on lockdown extension in Bihar to be held this evening. Error regretted,” news agency ANI reported briefly after notifying about Bihar lockdown extension. Also Read - Human Trafficking Cases in Children, Adults May Increase Post COVID-19 Lockdown, Fear NGOs

Further, a meeting will be held by authorities today evening to decide on the lockdown.