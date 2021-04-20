New Delhi: Soon after the Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court challenging the order passed by Allahabad High Court imposing a near total lockdown in five cities in the state, in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the SC has stayed the order and said there will be no lockdown in the cities as of now. Also Read - 6 Superfoods That Will Help in Managing Thyroid Levels

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde seeking urgent listing. Mehta submitted that a virtual lockdown has been imposed by way of a judicial order in cities like Prayagraj and Lucknow. He urged the top court to hear the matter at the end of the board. The Chief Justice replied, "alright."

Five cities in Uttar Pradesh — Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur — have been placed under curbs till April 26 to arrest the spread of the Covid-19.

On Monday, the Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to close all establishments private or government-run in these cities. However, the court exempted those offering essential services and clarified that it is not imposing a lockdown in all of Uttar Pradesh.

The High Court pulled the government for its lack of response emphasizing that the medical system could collapse, if urgent measures are not taken.