New Delhi: Ahead of the all-party meeting today to discuss the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, which prompted rumours that a lockdown in Karnataka's capital city was inevitable, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stressed that 'there's no question of a lockdown as we've already sealed some areas'.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "Today, I've called a meeting with MLAs from Bengaluru and ministers on increase in COVID-19 cases in the city. Each MLA and minister has to work towards the prevention of this disease in their constituency. There is no question of lockdown as we've already sealed some areas".

On Thursday, a day before the meeting, he had warned residents of the country’s IT capital that if they didn’t want the city to be sealed down once again, they should better cooperate and maintain social distancing.

Notably, Bengaluru, unlike other metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune etc. has very less number of coronavirus cases. Even after the recent surge, the city has thus far reported a total of nearly 1,700 cases of coronavirus. On Sunday, it recorded 170 new cases which took its tally to 1,685, including 418 recoveries and 75 deaths.

Currently, the city has more than 500 containment zones.

Overall, Karnataka has thus far recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus cases. This includes 164 deaths and 6,151 discharges.