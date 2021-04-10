New Delhi: Amid the surge of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that another complete lockdown will not be imposed in Delhi. The Delhi CM, however, said new COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed in the capital soon. “There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon,” he told reporters. Also Read - COVID-19: Stocks Will Run Out In Two Days, Rajasthan CM Gehlot Flags Vaccine Shortage; Writes To PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his stand on removing age restriction in the ongoing vaccination drive saying that his government can vaccinate everyone in Delhi within two to three months if the age bar is removed.

Kejriwal also said that the COVID-19 vaccine stock in Delhi will last up to seven to ten days.

“If we have enough doses and age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccines for 7-10 days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination,” he said.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government Friday ordered the suspension of physical academic activities and offline examinations for all classes till further orders.

Class 10 and class 12 students who have to appear in board exams in May-June were going to school with the consent of their parents for preparations as well as practical exams. Also, classes 9 and 11 students were being called to school for exams.

Delhi recorded 8,521 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day surge since November 11 last year, while 39 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,196, according to the city health department.

A night curfew is in place in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. However, with COVID-19 cases increasing at an alarming rate, Kejriwal has said that stricter restrictions will have to be imposed in Delhi soon.