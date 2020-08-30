New Delhi: A day after the Centre issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’, restricting states and UTs from imposing localised lockdown outside containment zones, the Haryana government withdrew its order to keep markets in urban areas closed on Monday and Tuesday. Also Read - Nirmala Sitharaman to Review Implementation of Resolution Framework For COVID-related Stress

In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, "Under Unlock 4, the Central government has said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown (outside containment zones), so the Haryana government has withdrawn the order issued on August 28 to keep the markets closed on Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, there will be no lockdown now".

On August 28, to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Khattar government in the state had ordered that malls and shops in marketplaces of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier.

“To contain further spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state. Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders,” a state government order issued on Friday, had said.