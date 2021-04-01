Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has ruled out lockdown for now amid the rising Coronavirus cases in the state. However, the state government has said that stringent measures may be taken to tackle the COVID-19 menace, reported News18. Shivraj Chouhan also held a high-level review meeting where he outlined his three-pronged strategy of identification, isolation, and testing-treatment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our top priority is to ensure that hospitals have sufficient numbers of beds for patients. We are also reviewing the situation viz-a-viz manpower requirements,” the news portal quoted him as saying. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Imposes Sunday Lockdown in 5 More Cities | Check Latest Restrictions Here

MP govt extends ban on bus operations

Madhya Pradesh has extended the suspension of passenger bus operations with Maharashtra till April 30 because of a huge surge in coronavirus-positive cases in the neighbouring state, PTI reported. The MP government had suspended the passenger bus operations with Maharashtra from March 21 to March 31. In an order issued on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department said the decision to continue the suspension of the inter-state operation of buses with Maharashtra has been taken given the rise in COVID-19 cases in that state.

Schools Shut in MP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has shut all schools in the state for students up to class 8 till April 15 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Chief Minister also said that no public gathering will be permitted for Rangpanchmi festival.

COVID Cases in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 2,332 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its overall infection count to 2,95,511, the state health department said. The fatality count rose to 3,986 as nine patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.