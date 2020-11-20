Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: Refuting reports of complete lockdown in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced to impose night curfew in some cities of the state from Saturday. Also Read - Indian Experts Cast Doubt On Mouthwash As Coronavirus Killer

As per the order from the CMO, the night curfew will be imposed between 10 PM and 6 AM in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts.

In the order, the state government said people engaged in essential services and factory workers are exempted from the curfew.

The move from the state government comes after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan held a evaluation meeting with regards to the situation of corona infection in the state.

Saying that lockdown will not be imposed in the state, he said schools and faculties will continue to remain shut in the state. However, he said that theatres would open with 50 per cent viewers capability.

The development comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,363 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,88,018, while 14 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,129.

A total of 887 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s overall recovery count to 1,75,089.

Of the new fatalities, three died in Indore, two each in Gwalior, Sagar and Raisen and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Damoh and Mandsaur. The number of cases in Indore rose to 36,310, including 722 deaths, while Bhopal’s case tally stood at 28,360 with 502 fatalities.