New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that there will be no lockdown in the national capital but local restrictions may be imposed in some busy places. This comes amid a record spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and speculation amongst the public of a lockdown. Also Read - As Cases Surge in National Capital, Is Delhi Govt Mulling Another Lockdown? What We Know So Far

“There will be no lockdown in Delhi and there is no need of it either. We have learned the experience of lockdown. There is no need to repeat it,” Satyender Jain said. Also Read - No Plan to Impose Lockdown Again in Delhi, Says Sisodia Hours After Kejriwal Sought Permission From Centre

“But there can be local restrictions at some busy places. Maximum tests are being conducted which we will further increase,” the Health Minister said. Also Read - Lockdown Again in Delhi? Kejriwal Govt to Send Fresh Proposal to Centre Seeking Permission to Close Markets

He added, “The virus can easily spread due to large gatherings during Chhath Puja, hence the restrictions.”

Earlier this week, Satyender Jain said the third wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in the national capital.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has sent a proposal to the Centre that if needed, markets which are flouting safety protocols and emerging as Covid-19 hotspots be closed for a few days.

The Delhi Health Minister said that average 60,000 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last two months.

“In the last two months, on average 60,000 tests are being conducted. No other state is able to do 3,000 tests per million tests in the country except Delhi. We will not stop here and will increase it further. We will increase all types of tests including RT-PCR,” he said.

He informed that Delhi reported 6,396 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the positivity rate was around 13 per cent.

“Delhi reported 6,396 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 50,000 tests were conducted. The positivity rate was around 13 per cent. 99 people died on Tuesday and the death ratio is 1.58 per cent. In Delhi, 9,200 beds are occupied and 7,600 are vacant,” Satyender Jain said.

On November 15, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain attended the meet at North Block.

Later, Amit Shah announced several measures, including doubling of RT-PCR tests and strengthening medical infrastructure, to bring under control Delhi’s rising number of coronavirus cases.

(With inputs from ANI)