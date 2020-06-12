New Delhi: Amid reports that Delhi was planning to undergo a complete lockdown from June 15 due to spurt in virus cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday clarified that the shutdown will not be extended. Also Read - COVID-19: David Warner Thanks Indian Student For 'Selfless Work' in Australia

"No, the lockdown will not be extended," the minister told news agency ANI after being asked if there have been discussions to extend lockdown in the national capital.

Delhi has recorded 34,000 virus cases so far. It has witnessed 1,085 deaths.

As per experts, community transmission of the disease might have started a while ago in the national capital. But Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asserted that central government officials have confirmed that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in the national capital, as of now. However, he predicted that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by July 31.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government revised discharge policy for patients suffering from the deadly infection. The rules have been revised in a bid to ease the pressure on COVID care facilities. According to the policy, patients developing severe illness will be discharged only after clinical recovery . Moderate cases of COVID-19 and pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild cases need not undergo second tests before being discharged after resolution of symptoms.