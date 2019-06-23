New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected US state department’s 2018 International Religious Freedom Report, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reacted to the report saying that a foreign entity has no locus standi to pronounce on the state of our citizens’ constitutionally protected rights.

MEA: The Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including its minority communities. We see no locus standi for a foreign entity to pronounce on the state of our citizens’ constitutionally protected rights. 2/2 https://t.co/HXb24xCY5R — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

MEA in its response said that India is proud of its secular credentials, it’s status as the largest democracy and pluralistic society with a longstanding commitment to tolerance and inclusion.

“The Indian constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including its minority communities. It is widely acknowledged that India is a vibrant democracy where the Constitution provides protection of religious freedom, and where democratic governance and rule of law further promote and protect the fundamental rights,” said Raveesh Kumar, the Official Spokesperson of MEA.

The State Department in its annual 2018 International Religious Freedom Report alleged that some senior officials in the ruling BJP made inflammatory speeches against the minority communities.

It had also claimed that the minority communities, especially Muslims, were attacked by Hindu outfits throughout the year (2018) amid rumours that victims had traded or killed cows for beef.

Releasing the report at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the report was like a report card which tracks countries to see how well they have respected this fundamental human right.