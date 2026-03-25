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No LPG cylinder supply if households refuse to switch to PNG - What is governments new rule?

No LPG cylinder supply if households refuse to switch to PNG – What is government’s new rule?

PNG is continuously supplied to kitchen burners through pipelines, eliminating the need to book refills.

No LPG cylinder supply if households refuse to switch to PNG - What is government’s new rule?

No LPG Supply To Households If They Refuse PNG Switch: Amid the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage, the government has made it mandatory that LPG gas supply will be discontinued to consumers who refuse to switch to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), where the connectivity is available. The central government has issued a new order aimed at reducing the dependency on a single fuel and promoting gas network expansion. As India is dealing with an LPG shortage due to disruption in supplies due to the escalating tensions in West Asia, the central government is encouraging households and commercial users to switch to piped natural gas (PNG). Piped Natural Gas is a more viable alternative which is domestically produced and easily sourced through a diversified supply.

PNG is directly supplied to the kitchen through pipelines and it eliminates the need to book refills.

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