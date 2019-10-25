New Delhi: A day after reminding BJP of ’50-50 formula’, Shive Sena on Friday took potshots at its ally and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, stating there was no ‘maha janadesh’ (massive public mandate). Furthermore, it called the verdict a rap ‘on the knuckles for those high on the arrogance of power’.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, the saffron party asserted that the mandate has rejected the concept that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties. Analysing the poll results further, the Sena, in an apparent reference to NCP and Congress, which improved their tally this year, said that the outcome shows ‘opponents can’t be finished in politics’.

“BJP broke the NCP in such a manner in run-up to elections that people wondered if the Sharad Pawar-led party had any future. But the NCP bounced backcrossing the 50-seat mark, while a leaderless Congress won 44 seats. The results were a warning to rulers not to show arrogance of power…its a rap on their knuckles,” said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party”, the Marathi daily stated.

It added, “The BJP tally came down from 122 (in 2014) to 105 (in 2019), whereas the Shiv Sena’s tally also saw a decrease (from 63 to 56). Twenty-five seats have gone to other smaller parties. This shows people have said beware…if you show the arrogance of power…,” the editorial said. The polls did not deliver “maha janadesh” (massive mandate).”

The party also wondered how the NCP-Congress got so many seats despite the BJP and the Shiv Sena firming up a pre-poll alliance. The Sena said Pawar proved more powerful than the BJP chief minister. “There is a lesson to be learnt from this defeat (in Satara, where the NCP won). Fadnavis said he was a powerful wrestler but Sharad Pawar proved more powerful.

Referring to large-scale desertions from the NCP- Congress to the ruling camp, the party further said that the public has also taught a lesson to turncoats.

Shiv Sena’s praise for NCP comes a day after Chaggan Bhujbal offered support to the saffron party saying if it was willing to form a government in the state. He also hinted at offering the CM post to Sena. “Does Shiv Sena want Deputy CM or CMs post?” asked the senior NCP leader, soon after Uddhav Thackeray reminded the ruling party of ’50-50′ formula under which both the allies will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each.