New Delhi: The Latur district administration has barred all marriage ceremonies till August 30, not even with a limited number of guests.

People should register marriages rather than traditional ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic and no permission would be given for such functions in public halls till August 30, Latur Collector G Shreekant said.

Latur district, 263 kilometres from here, has 3,167 COVID-19 cases, including 127 deaths, while 1,780 people have been discharged.

Taking part in a live interaction on social media on Friday night, he also said Latur administration would set up check posts at entry points, following the example of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, to subject entrants to rapid antigen tests to detect coronavirus infection.

With India registering 61,537 more cases, the coronavirus tally reached 20,88,611 on Saturday, while 14,27,005 people have so far recuperated from COVID-19 pushing the recovery rate to 68.32 per cent, the Union health ministry said.