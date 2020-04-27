New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday asked all petrol depots and gas agencies to refuse services to customers who visit their outlets without wearing mask. Also Read - Coronavirus in Northeast: Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh And Sikkim Become COVID-19 Free; no New Cases Detected in Other N-E States

Issuing a notice in this regard to all the fuel stations, District Food and Civil Supplies Officer (DFCSO) Amit Bengia said the government’s move was aimed at ensuring safety of people living in the state capital, amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. Also Read - 'Was Hungry, Felt Like Eating Meat', Arunachal Hunters Kill 10-Feet Cobra For Meal Amid Lockdown

“No consumer will be allowed to purchase fuel or LPG cylinders in the capital region without a mask,” Bengia said in the notice.

Asking all to cooperate with the state government, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Twitter stated that ‘no mask, no fuel’ rule has been implemented in Itanagar.

On the other hand, Capital Complex Petroleum Depot Association president Arun Kipa Loram said that necessary instructions have been given to petrol pump owners and managers in this regard.

“We have specifically asked them to ensure that there is no negligence during working hours and appealed to the people to follow the government order and wear masks when they step out to buy fuel,” Loram said.

The state administration has also designated the Police Training Centre (PTC) at Banderdewa as the official quarantine centre for people arriving from outside the state.

At the quarantine centre, doctors along with health workers, magistrate and police personnel have been stationed to screen the people who come to the state from outside.

“People coming from other states to Itanagar will be quarantined at the PTC for 14 days or more to avoid chances of virus transmission. The entire PTC area has been disinfected on Sunday under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO R Kamsi and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Gari Tai,” Capital SP Tumme Amo told news agency PTI.