New Delhi: To ensure that people do not flout preventive measures for containing the coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha government on Friday came up with a stringent 'No Mask, No Petrol/Diesel /CNG' rule, so that people follow the government's mandate to wear face masks while stepping out of homes.

The decision was announced by Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association general secretary Sanjay Lath in Bhubaneshwar and will be implemented in about 1600 fuel outlets across the state.

There were also reports that grocery and vegetables shop owners are also implementing a similar rule and refusing to sell items to the customers not wearing masks.

Lath said that thousands of employees of the petrol stations put their lives at risk on a daily basis for others and are also susceptible to infection. “In the process (of wearing masks), both the employees and the customers will be protected from the highly infectious disease,” he said.

The Naveen Patnaik-led government in Odisha made it mandatory for all citizens to wear masks at public places. It has also decided to impose fines on violators – Rs 200 for the first three offences and Rs 500 on every subsequent violations.

However, given the shortage of N-95 masks in the markets, government allowed people to use a clean handkerchief or a piece of cloth with multiple folds to cover the nose and mouth while going out.

The order exempted children below two years of age and asthma patients.